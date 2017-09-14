Fake News at the Shoreham Herald

How did you get it so wrong? What a disappointment that the coverage of the River Fest Dragon Boat race didn’t reflect the fantastic community event that it was.

Contrary to the headline ‘Dozens watched’ - there were hundreds of people watching from the river bank and the Norfolk Bridge as 16 boats battled it out against a strong tide. The winners – also not reported – were our brilliant lifeboat crew. A great day was had by all despite the lack of support from our council. The event was run entirely by James ....... from Suters Yard who received very little recognition in the article. Again, contrary to the report, the local pubs had put on various music events as well as a beer festival at the Duke of Wellington and cider festival at the Old Star. What a shame our council didn’t see fit to support the event this year – which surely could provide a much needed replacement for the sorely missed air show? No advertising was permitted in town (without paying high fees for a community event) despite the town being festooned with advertising for Worthing Theatres events all summer, which are heavily subsidised by the council. Has Adur become the ‘poor relation’ in our now joint council?

Graham L Jennings

Church Street

Shoreham

