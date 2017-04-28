Enormous queue at waste tip

As the enormous queue at Toddington tip made it impossible to off-load our household waste there.

Is it possible to use the green spaces at Arun Civic Centre as a stand by?

This would allow our Arun CEO to spend some of his vast pay rise to clear it.

J & D Butcher

Glenville Road

Rustington

