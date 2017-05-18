Don’t forget to register as a voter by May 22

I’d like to invite any readers who aren’t yet registered to vote to register before May 22nd and to use their vote in the forthcoming General Election.

You can register on-line in minutes at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

All you need is your National Insurance number or alternatively you can register by phoning Electoral Services at your local council.

Anyone who may not find it easy to get to the polling station can also ask for a postal vote or proxy vote before May 23rd.

Make your vote count in this election.

Gabriel Pepper

Samira Close

Walthamstow

London

