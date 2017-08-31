Dog owners need policing

Following your dog warden article on August 1, I just want to send in some thoughts regarding the policing of dog owners.

The fields are literately covered in dog mess, it is disgusting up there.

You just have to stand at one of the car parks or entry points along Long Meadow or Shepherds Mead and watch dog owners let their dogs out and not pick up after them.

You get to meet and see the same people and I have had many a conversation about the dog warden and most of the time, it is stated that people have never seen him in the fields or that he is only seen walking his own dogs around Bost Hill and Honeysuckle Lane.

I have spoken with the dog warden in the past about the issue of dog mess around the fields of Cissbury Ring and he has only ever said, “well I have too big a patch to cover to police every area”.

I personally think that there is a really problem with dog owners/walkers not picking up after their dogs and if the current dog warden states that he cannot be everywhere as he has such a large area to cover, then the council need to employ another warden.

If you have not been up to the area that I am talking about, I recommend you go at anytime of the week or weekend and you will be able to see the issues for yourself.

Mr Dearnley

Long Meadow,

Findon Valley

