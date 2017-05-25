Did you know Beatrice?

Last year I asked i​f​ anyone remembered an 18-year-old lady in 1943 named Beatrice Lillian Smith.

I have since learned her name could have been Beatrice Lillian Boisvert and married a Smith.

She would have been in Littlehampton in 1943 and was about 18 years old. She was my birth mother.

If you have any information, I would appreciate it if you would send it to me.

Thank you for your time.

Richard Tomlinson

media48@aol.com

Indian Rocks Beach

Florida

USA

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.