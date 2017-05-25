Delight at new Worthing Hospital charity shop

p I was surprised and delighted when visiting Worthing Hospital this week that the FRIENDS have opened a new cafe and shop at the North End of the hospital.

I would like to thank on behalf of myself and many acquaintances the people responsible for this.

We were all disappointed when the previous one closed, but, we look forward to the new shop and the ongoing funds that will be raised for the hospital. Thank you.

Shirley Western

Dolphin Court

Worthing

