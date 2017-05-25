Cyclists should stick to road

While I don’t condone anyone punching a young boy for cycling on the pavement, I have to say that as someone who has twice been hit by said cyclists, they should not be doing it.

The pavements in most towns and cities are generally narrow and we all make allowances for people using wheelchairs or mothers with buggies, but there is an allotted area for those on bikes, and it’s called a road.

Geraldine Blake

Grafton Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.