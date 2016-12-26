Council needs a rethink on Steyning parking charges

The plans for car parking charges in Steyning are ridiculous.

The High Street is already badly congested with inconsiderate drivers and when they have to pay to park to get a pint of milk or a newspaper, the whole area is going to be unnavigable and dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

The district council need to rethink these plans before someone is injured or killed.

Gillian Downham

High Street

Steyning

