Council has no proper log

It amazes me that when a ratepayer asks a question at the Arun Civic Centre, there is no proper documentation of this.

I was supposed to have been contacted by the department appertaining to a question I asked. Two weeks later, having no response, I again visited the centre to discover they had no record of my previous visit and my name was written on a scrap of paper!

This is very unprofessional. All the money spent building the centre, then further expense turning the front into a carpet showroom, and they do not have a proper log.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

