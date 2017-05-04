Chestnut Tree House could use some old fivers

On Friday, May 5, the old paper £5 notes are being withdrawn from circulation, replaced by the new polymer ones which were introduced in September.

The Bank of England has estimated that more than half the £5 notes in circulation would have been switched for the new ones by January 2017, but there are still likely to be millions circulating the UK, which will shortly not be accepted by shops and restaurants.

Now is definitely the time to be checking wallets, money boxes and pockets for any old fivers, but then what will people spend them on? I’d like to suggest that people choose to make their last paper fiver a feel-good fiver by donating it to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

It costs us just under £5 every minute to provide all the specialist care services for life-limited children and their families. We currently look after around 300 children with life-shortening conditions across East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire, and rely heavily on the support of the community as we only receive seven per cent of our funding from central government.

If people find an old paper fiver, they could donate it to us directly or spend it in one of our 11 shops.

We’re so grateful for all the support we receive as every pound helps us to continue to provide vital care to children and families.

Linda Perry

Director of Children’s Services

Chestnut Tree House

