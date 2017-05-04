Changes to Connaught Studio achieved little improvement

I have recently paid my first visit to the Connaught Studio since the unheralded alterations.

Personally, I could not make out a single advantage in these changes.

There are fewer seats now.

The only exit, via the very steep and narrow stairs, could be a fire hazard.

I also had great difficulty in climbing up and down these steps. This problem could obviously affect other customers who would be forced to curtail any future film attendance.

Surely the monies available for The Studio would have been better spent on reorganising the entrance for disabled visitors.

Although there is a lift provided, the following trek to The Studio door is both difficult and hazardous with further steps involved.

This area could have been levelled out in accordance with new rulings on providing better conditions for disabled customers.

Evelyn Saunders

Balmaine Court

West Street

Worthing

