Carnival was a cheery event

I felt the need to write this and say a big thank you to Ian Hart for his kind words in last week’s Herald regarding the Worthing Rotary Carnival.

As Chair of the Carnival Committee I know the hard work that goes into organising this event every year.

It is very frustrating to read negative comments especially on Facebook from members of the public who have never supported any event in Worthing and do not seem to get their facts straight before

sharing on social media.

(Ian was right/spot on) I agree with Ian that year’s ago the Carnival was spectacular.

Having seen old archives, something we cannot compete with these days due to health and safety and lack of funds.

It’s an expensive exercise to put a float in the procession let alone bring entertainment into Steyne Gardens.

We had 28 entries of various types in this year’s procession which is more than in previous years.

There was more entertainment in Steyne Gardens too on both days being well received by all of those that attended.

A big thank you goes to Bob Smytherman who brings the town together with such joviality and fun helping make the carnival and very cheery event and to the people of Worthing who came along, enjoyed and supported it. All money raised goes to local charities.

The winners for best float of the open theme was RSOPA, and joint winners of the themed entry were Ferring Country Centre & Southdown Leisure with the dance group winner being Regis Troopers.

We are already planning next year’s Carnival as in 4 years’ time it’s the 100th celebration of the Carnival in Worthing. We Rotarians want to make it something special for Worthing to remember for years to come.

Sue Worthington

Chairman

Worthing Rotary Carnival

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.