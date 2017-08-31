Bus service improvements

It is nice to see improvements in the 15 bus service and introduction of the 12.

What is needed now is the number 9 to run on Sundays. Currently, one cannot get a bus from Littlehampton to Arundel on Sundays.

The 700 needs improving too. I often wait 30 minutes for a 10 minute service and two or three come together.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.