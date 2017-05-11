Brexiteers knew what they were doing

Olivier asserts that 52 to 48 is a very slim majority. 52 per cent is massive compared to the vote for any political party in parliament of course, but don’t let the facts ruin an argument.

He then asserts that the 52 per cent “did not know what they were voting for”.

Are we to assume the 48 per cent did? And if so, how has he come by this interesting fact? Is it based on research or did he suck it out of his thumb?

People voted against the EU for a variety of reasons. I voted against the EU policy of austerity and privatisation. For the same reason I am unlikely to vote Tory under any circumstances. The attempt to tar all the 52 per,cent with the same brush is doomed to failure because it is at variance with the facts.

Derek McMillan

Pond Lane

Durrington

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.