Brexit: It’s time to move on

Mr A D Freeman suggested in the Herald recently, that the UK has a good agreement with the EU already and that it does not need to be changed.

Hopefully the following might give him a better perspective:

1. 400 out of 650 Parliamentary constituencies voted to leave the EU. No PM or Government in history has ever received a larger mandate. Most of us want laws made in our own Parliament by MPs, who are accountable to us.

In case that is not clear, then we only need to digest the message from EU rulers that “The era of the nation state is OVER”.

2. The EU has been in economic decline for many years and our exports to the single market have fallen to around 40 per cent, while around 93 per cent of UK companies don’t even export to the EU. Surely we should be focusing on markets beyond the EU (60 per cent of exports), which are fast expanding.

3. But those same companies have to comply with EU regulations. Along with that burden, we pay a gross £20billion pa to the EU, getting back £8.5billion pa.

A 2005 Treasury Paper also estimated that compliance with EU regulations costs us around six per cent of GDP, which equates to about £96bn pa (£1.85bn per week) in today’s terms.

So there is nothing to justify the continued loss of UK sovereignty by staying in the EU and seeing our Parliament reduced to the status of a local council. It is time to move on and get the best deal available, while returning powers of law-making to our Parliament.

Mike Glennon

Offington Gardens

Worthing

