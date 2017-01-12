Be a responsible pet owner

Couldn’t agree more with the writer (letters, December22) about dog mess left on the pavement.

There seems to be some dog owners who think that dog mess is magic – the minute you walk away from it, it disappears.

Well it doesn’t. It’s left for wheelchair users, mothers with buggies and the general public to try and manoeuvre their way round it.

It looks and smells disgusting.

Come on folks. Got a dog, be responsible for your dog.

Geraldine Blake

Grafton Road

Worthing

