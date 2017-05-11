Advantages to high rise flats

An article in the Shoreham Herald attributed the social housing crisis to a shortage of space.

There is space in abundance. It is land area to build on that is in short supply.

An area of land 150 yards by 50 yards will accommodate 30 bungalows which are the size of an average flat.

The same area will accommodate 300 flats or 450 flats with a 15 storey development. The advantage of high rise is that it preserves our green areas and our recreational areas.

Also, a survey revealed that people living above the eighth floor tend to be healthier and have a longer life expectancy.

Lester Orman

Whitelot Close

Southwick

