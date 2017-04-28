Accident waiting to happen at the Connaught Studio

I am a Friend of Worthing Theatres, and entirely agree with the two previous comments made about the Connaught Studio.

I visited the Studio Balcony on April 3 and had a nasty fall down the stairs on the balcony seating area.

There is no lighting for these stairs and, not only are they steep, but there are gaps at the ends of the rows.

I had a badly gashed leg and bruised shoulder, and various other people going to their seats had to be helped by the duty staff, due to the steepness.

Why, I would like to know, was this change necessary as the previous studio was very good and from what I could see no Health and Safety has been done here. There are more accidents waiting to happen.

I will not be visiting the Studio again, but would like some answers about this change.

Mrs Janet Ludlow

Mill Road

Worthing

