A27 plans need imagination

Calls for a new bypass to tackle A27 congestion lack imagination and foresight.

With the amount of housing development taking place in this region, trying to cope with increased traffic by building more trunk roads or ‘improving’ existing ones will only lead to more gridlock in towns. Never mind getting along the A27 - you won’t be able to get past the junction at the end of your street!

We need much smarter thinking than just calling for more tarmac. What is clearly required is a strategy for reducing car usage, and such behavioural change can only happen if we develop far-reaching, easy-to-use and economical integrated transport systems.

Martin Allen’s suggestion of trams could well be part of the solution - along with a host of other imaginative measures to bring the movement of human beings into the 21st Century.

Increasing road capacity with bypasses etc helped when traffic levels were as they were decades ago, but the levels today are way beyond this simplistic solution, and still pursuing such measures now will condemn our grandchildren to a nightmare scenario that they will certainly not thank us for.

Ray Chandler

The Drive

Shoreham

