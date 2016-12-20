10 out of 10 for Worthing Hospital

I had an appointment for an ultrasound scan at Worthing Hospital radiology department on Saturday 10.

The appointment time was 12.20. Being prepared for the usual wait, I paid for two hours’ parking time and made my way to radiology.

I arrived at 12.10 and after a couple of minutes was called for my scan. This was carried out by a charming young lady technician.

I’m pleased to say all was well, so by 12.22 I was on my way home, exactly 12 minutes after arrival.

Courteous and friendly staff and very timely service! Well done Worthing Hospital - ten out of ten!

Robin Wilsher

The Plantation

Worthing

