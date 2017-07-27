Year Six pupils perform Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

Parents and carers of children from Swiss Gardens Primary School were treated to performances of Romeo and Juliet by a talented team of Year Six pupils.

The children were involved in every aspect of the production, putting together their own dance routines, making song choices, helping create the scenery, designing tickets and programmes, and making posters to advertise the event. They also served the interval refreshments.

Michelle Spender, Year Six teaching assistant at Swiss Gardens Primary School, said: “The children learned all about the play; not just how to perform it, but also deepening their understanding of Shakespearean verse and its meaning. The production was a resounding success, and all of the children performed brilliantly in front of large audiences. We are so proud of what the children have achieved with this production, and all of the hard work they put in before and during the performance.”

