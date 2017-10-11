X Factor stars set to shine in Brighton

The X Factor Live Tour is returning to Brighton for 2018, and for the first time the audience will choose their own winner of the competition.

The tour comes to the Brighton Centre on Sunday, March 4, with tickets going on sale this Friday (October 13).

The X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night. And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner.

The popular show is currently airing its 14th season on ITV, with judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel.

The X Factor Live Tour 2018 kicks off in Belfast on February 16 and will travel across the UK, visiting Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased at Ticket Master, Gigs and Tours or Bookings Direct.