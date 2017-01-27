X Factor star Sam Bailey teams up with Brighton singer

Singer Sam Bailey has chosen 14-year-old Brighton singer Jamie Hiron to be her support act for her upcoming Brighton gig in March.

The former X Factor winner and gold-selling star is coming to the city on March 5, performing at Brighton’s Theatre Royal.

Jamie Hiron

Speaking about her new tour, ‘Sing My Heart Out’, Sam said: “For me, nothing is more rewarding than getting the chance to share my music with my fans live.

“My fans are so diverse, so there’s something for everyone from ballads to dance track and poppy numbers.

“There’s nothing worse than an album or show where every song is the same.

“Theatre Royal is such a terrific venue, and I’ve always had such great support from my Brighton fans, I’m really looking to giving them my thanks by giving them an incredible live show.”

Staying grounded throughout her meteoric rise from prison guard to musical star, Sam has always been eager to give other artists a boost on the path to success.

With this in mind she has chosen 14-year-old Jamie Hiron to be her support act, offering him the exclusive, and potentially life-changing, opportunity to perform with her.

Jamie started writing songs when he was nine, and has been pushing to make his musical dreams succeed ever since.

He has previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, receiving a standing ovation and four firm yes votes from the judges, including Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

Sam will also be supported throughout the tour by Niki Loy, whose award-wining video for her single “Can I Keep You” featured at the BBC’s Music Video Festival.

Nikki has also reached the final of the UK Songwriting Contest and has supported a variety of world-class talent throughout her career.

Her tour includes fundraising for the Rainbows Children’s Hospice, the chosen charity for the Sing My Heart Out tour.

For more information, including tour dates, visit www.sam-bailey.com and to book tickets, visit the theatre’s website.