Worthing Town Hall stars in cartoon

An eagle-eyed councillor spotted Worthing Town Hall on TV - on the most unlikely programme.

Green councillor James Doyle was watching The Amazing World of Gumball on Cartoon Network with his daughter, Violet, when he was surprised to see what he thought was the interior of the town hall in the animated show’s background.

The successful show’s creator, Ben Bocquelet, confirmed on Twitter today Mr Doyle’s eyes were not deceiving him.

He said: “We chose it because it reminded us of the town hall from Hill Valley in Back to the Future!”

According to the programme’s Wiki page, the town hall has appeared on the show on five occasions.

It acts as the city hall in the fictional town of Elmore and first appeared in season three when the Wattersons go there to legally change Zach’s name to ‘Gumball’.

Facts about Worthing Town Hall:

It took 18 months to build the town hall, costing £398,117 with £11,771 spent on furniture.

The government gave a grant towards the cost of the works, on the condition that 90 per cent of the workforce were taken from the unemployed.

The town hall was opened on May 22, 1933, by the then Prince George and was a ‘lavish affair’, with guards of honour, military processions, dances and fireworks.

The insurance value today of the town hall and its contents is in excess of £29m.