Worthing’s first Chilli fiesta a success

Worthing’s first Chilli Fiesta event was a spicy success.

The event was held in Montague Place, on Saturday, and included a chilli eating contest won by Vania Nenova from Italy who was the last lady standing after ten rounds.

Worthing Chilli Fiesta Pictured is Kieran Davies from Mr Vikki's Foods. Worthing, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171042 SUS-170820-112844008

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “The first Chilli Fiesta in Worthing was a great success. It increased footfall on Saturday by over 2,000 shoppers and plans are already hotting up for another event in 2018 with more stalls and chilli mayhem.

Worthing Chilli Fiesta Pictured is Russell Williams from Grimreaper Foods. Worthing, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171043 SUS-170820-112909008

Worthing Chilli Fiesta Pictured is L-R Mandy Cannell, Gilliian Burgis (owner) and Catherine Bishop from the Fallen Angel. Worthing, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171044 SUS-170820-112922008

Worthing Chilli Fiesta Pictured is Tabitha Whitwell (8) with the Grimreper. Worthing, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171045 SUS-170820-112934008

Worthing Chilli Fiesta Pictured is Jarred Whitwell(15) tastiing some Grimreaper chilli. Worthing, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171046 SUS-170820-112946008