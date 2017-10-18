Worthing restaurant up for national award

A Worthing restaurant has been named among the top 20 in the country for fish and chips.



The Fish Factory in Brighton Road, part of the Proto Restaurant Group, is on the shortlist for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2018.

It is the only restaurant south of London to make the shortlist.

Louise James, Proto Group manager, said: "This is the Oscars of the awards for the UK gastronomy field. From ten thousand fish and chip eateries, The Fish Factory was chosen to be in the top 20 and put through to the semi-finals for the best fish and chips restaurant in the UK.

"We are proud to be representing Sussex. The Fish Factory has been a long-standing favourite for many locals around Worthing and we are delighted our loyal customers have helped us be recognised all over the country."

The group also runs The Fish Factory in East Street, Littlehampton, though the nomination is specifically for the Worthing restaurant.

Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year is one of 15 categories in the 30th anniversary National Fish and Chip Awards, organised by Seafish. The 20 shops will now compete for a place in the final and the chance to clinch the title.

To reach this stage, the restaurants have been assessed against a wide variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development processes, and marketing and promotional activity.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “With the popularity of fast casual dining on the increase, the fish and chip restaurant experience has now come up to par with the traditional fish and chip takeaway, and we are seeing a whole host of innovative and forward thinking outlets come to the fore.

“The rigorous judging process behind this award ensures that not only the quality of the fish and chips being plated up is of the highest standard, but that the restaurants are offering customer dining experiences that are second to none.

“The top 20 restaurants should be extremely proud of their achievements and I congratulate them all.”

Visit www.fishandchipawards.com for the full list of semi-finalists.