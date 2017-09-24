Worthing has surprise visit from Jeremy Corbyn

Worthing had a surprise visit from Jeremy Corbyn yesterday.

He was in Worthing as part of a number of visits along the coast.

Labour councillor Dr Beccy Cooper was left ‘delighted’ after a surprise visit from the leader of the Labour Party.

They met up at the social enterprise café, Baked, in Rowlands Road.

He had come from spending time in Mash Barn where he’d been helping Labour candidate Lee Cowen who is standing for Labour in a by-election for Adur Council on October 5.

Councillor Cooper said: “I knew a front bench minister was coming, but for security reasons I wasn’t told it was Mr Corbyn until a few minutes before he arrived,

“I was delighted to hear that he knew all about our Marine Ward by-election victory and the fact that I was the first Labour councillor in Worthing for over 40 years,

“But he got even more excited when I told him Labour is very confident about winning more seats on the council next year.

“He pledged to come down to Worthing again to help in our campaign. That’s something we’ll definitely be holding him to.”

“But we didn’t just talk about politics, Over a cup of tea we talked about family things, my work in public health education and we even talked about his famous allotment.”

Mr Corbyn said he was confident Labour would win the by-election and would follow that up with Labour MPs being elected in the area in the next General Election, added councillor Cooper.