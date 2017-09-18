Worthing bar stripped of its licence to sell alcohol after police highlight ‘breaches’

A Worthing bar has been stripped of its licence to sell alcohol tonight after a marathon four-and-a-half-hour meeting (Monday, September 18).

Molotov Cocktail and Vodka Bar was brought before councillors after Sussex Police called for a review of their licence.

Police claimed the Chatsworth Road venue’s management had failed in its ‘duty of care’ to customers, with a woman’s fatal accident moments after leaving the venue central to their case.

Bar co-owner Barry Wells insisted the venue was ‘well-run’ and hoped a new premises supervisor, ex-councillor Vino Vinojan, would improve its management.

But Worthing Borough Council’s licensing committee believed revoking the licence was the only option.

Speaking after the meeting, police head of licensing Jean Irving said: “Police are appreciative the committee listened hard to all the evidence, considered their options and took the right decision to ensure public safety in Worthing.

“It is a good decision for the town.”

