Woman ‘disgusted’ with Christmas gift

A Worthing woman was ‘disgusted’ to receive a new bag for Christmas filled with rubbish.

Kate, 29, from Worthing opened the black rucksack bag from ASOS earlier today (December 25) and was shocked to discover the litter inside, which included a cigarette lighter and used flight tickets to Pisa in Italy.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of the bag on social media site, Twitter and said she was ‘absolutely disgusted’ to receive the new bag for Christmas complete with someone else’s litter and she wanted a ‘full refund’.

She said: “I was more surprised than anything, it was meant to be a Christmas gift and I thought it was some sort of care instruction leaflet in the inside pocket, but it was Ryanair flight tickets – then I found a used tissue, lighter and receipts!

“I can’t believe they would send me something in that condition, I am bitterly disappointed.”

The Sandqvist bag from the popular retailer cost £75 and was a present from her husband, Adam.

ASOS has yet to comment on the gift.

