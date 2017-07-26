Search
What should this sloth be called?

The sloth getting comfy in its new rainforest home
It turns out the feminine name chosen for a sloth at Drusillas Park needs to change after it turns out Consuela is actually a male.

It’s very hard to determine the gender of a sloth, as there is virtually no difference between males and females. In fact, it is so hard to tell their sex, it’s actually quicker to send a fur sample off for DNA testing than it is for zoo keepers to try and work it out for themselves.

Drusillas’ head keeper, Mark Kenward, had his suspicions for a while that Consuela wasn’t female. After embarking on a little investigation, he uncovered that the poor fella had been wrongly named.

Now Drusillas, in Alfriston, is hoping the general public can come up with a suitable name for the male sloth, launching its naming competition at 8pm tonight (Wednesday, July 26) via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/drusillaspark

The competition will be closing on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

The sloth at Drusillas Park

