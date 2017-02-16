What’s in this week’s Herald

Pick up a copy of this week’s Shoreham Herald for all the latest news, sport and entertainment from across the area.

In this week’s paper, residents near Shoreham Port are ‘sick and tired’ of ongoing noise problems caused by a steel company working through the night.

A record number of spectators braved the cold to watch an estimated 2,000 runners take to Worthing’s streets for a half marathon.

Cash-strapped headteachers have reacted with fury to the news £150million could be spent on opening grammar schools by 2020.

Claims improvements to the A27 could be under threat over funding concerns have been dismissed.

Heritage project set to look at social care in Lancing during the 20th century.

Charlotte Owen answers all your wildlife-related questions in WildCall.

Local historian Mark Phillips travels back to 19th century Arundel to look at the history of the Swallow Brewery.

Choose your Gym of the Year from the selection of nominees.

These are just some of the stories in this week’s paper.

There are dozens more news stories, features, picture stories, columnists, letters, business news, entertainment and sport.

There is also a round-up of cases from the local courts and details of the latest roadworks.

For all of this and more, don’t forget to pick up your copy of the Herald for 85p, or subscribe and get 20 per cent off by calling 0844 9916464.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.