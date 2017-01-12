What’s in this week’s Herald

Pick up a copy of this week’s Shoreham Herald for all the latest news, sport and entertainment from across the area.

In this week’s paper, plans to close Crown post offices have led almost a thousand people to sign petitions opposing the move.

A well-known figure in the farming and fishing community, who has died at the age of 66, will be ‘missed greatly by many people throughout Adur and beyond’.

A vast collection of signatures by history’s greatest figures, from Napoleon and Winston Churchill to Charles Dickens and Neil Armstrong, will be going under the hammer in Worthing.

The impact of ‘the utter breakdown of service’ on Southern Rail has been laid bare in a survey by a campaign group.

Antony Edmonds takes a look at the history of the Northbrook estate, Goring Hall, and the Lyon family.

Ahead of the Sussex Food & Drink Awards banquet Charlotte Harding talks to the two women behind the event which has put local produce firmly on the map.

Sussex Wildlife Trust’s Charlotte Owen answers your wildlife and conservation queries in Wildcall.

---

