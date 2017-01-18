Well-extended detached house with an annexe

This chain-free, well-extended five/six bedroom detached house is situated in Littlehampton.

The property, in Malin Road, potentially has three/four reception rooms, but presently incorporates an annexe.

To the ground floor there is an entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, lounge, dining room and 18ft kitchen/breakfast room.

The annexe is also on the ground floor and comprises a 19ft lounge/diner and a double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The first floor has five bedrooms and a family bathroom/WC.

Benefits include gas-fired central heating and double glazing.

Externally there is a private drive to a garage and gardens to three sides.

Price £375,000.

For more information contact Bacon and Company on 01903 521000 or email: homes@baconandco.co.uk