Wedding donations for St Barnabas

A couple who met through the St Barnabas House Bereavement Group and married at St Mary’s House in Bramber earlier this year asked their wedding guests to make a donation to the hospice instead of gifts.

John Berry from Ashington and Jane Adamson-Berry, who previously lived in Lancing, have now handed over a donation of £2,300. Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager, said: “It’s such a great story. We are so grateful for John and Jane for their donation. It costs over £6 million a year to provide all of our care services and every donation we receive makes a big difference. John and Jane’s donation is enough to pay for nine sessions of our Bereavement Group for those who have lost a loved one cared for by the hospice.”

