Weather alert issued as Storm Aileen approaches

A Met Office warning has now been issued for strong gusting winds tonight (Tuesday September 12).

The alert is for the more eastern parts of Sussex, but the rest of the county will still feel the force of Storm Aileen.

Gustings winds up to 50mph are expected in West Sussex but anyone travelling to the east of the county may face gusts of 60mph or more.

There will also be heavy showers to make conditions even more difficult.

Highways England has issued its own Severe Weather Alert for users of high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes who are advised to take extra care when travelling due to the increased risk of these vehicles being blown over.