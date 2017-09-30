Wear it pink for charity, says MP

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, has dressed in pink to lend his support to a Breast Cancer Now fundraiser. ‘Wear It Pink’ will see people across the UK adding a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20, to raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

Tim is now encouraging his constituents to join him and sign up to take part in the event, which takes place during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Joined by fellow parliamentarians in Westminster earlier this month, Tim showed his support for the thousands of women and men affected by breast cancer each year, encouraging people across the UK to take part on wear it pink day.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, which brings together schools, workplaces and communities. All that needs to be done is wear something pink, or hold a pink event at home, work or school, and make a donation to Breast Cancer Now.

Tim said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. This is why I’m urging everyone in East Worthing and Shoreham to take part in wear it pink on Friday, October 20. It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “It is fantastic that so many MPs dressed up in pink at our Westminster wear it pink event and we are really grateful for all of the support and enthusiasm shown. We hope that by wearing pink, Tim will encourage his constituents in East Worthing and Shoreham to get involved in their local community and help us fund life-saving research this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Wear it pink is a wonderful opportunity for communities across the UK to come together and have fun, whilst showing their support for everyone affected by breast cancer. Simply by wearing something pink and donating, you’re raising funds for life-saving research and helping Breast Cancer Now reach our goal that, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live.”

To take part in wear it pink this October, visit wearitpink.org/2017 for further details, fundraising ideas and how to register for a free fundraising pack.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.