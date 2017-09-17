Waste disposal crew commended by councillor

Chairman of Adur District Council, Cllr Peter Metcalfe, has extended his thanks to the Adur and Worthing recycling and waste crew for welcoming him during his shift with the waste disposal team.

Cllr Metcalfe said: “I joined them for a day for an incredible insight into the work that our waste disposal team do. It all started with a safety briefing at 6am, with Simon, our team leader. Then we were out on the truck and on our way to Lancing.

“Heavy rain didn’t dampen our spirits, as we proceeded to empty approximately 1200 bins. Neil went on ahead pulling the bins to the kerbside being what I called our frontier man William driving and Simon keeping a close eye on me making sure I was loading the bins correctly, and keeping a watchful eye to make sure I stayed safe.

“Around 19,890 steps later via a stop at the waste disposal depot and a refuel, not forgetting Yorkie bars all round, we were back all successfully completed, including a special bin empty that for some reason wasn’t done last week. Which I was totally impressed with!

“What a great service by a great team, so please next time you see your waste disposal operator give them a smile and don’t be hesitant in saying thanks for keeping Adur and Worthing clean.”

Find out more about the team by visiting www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.