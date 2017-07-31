Warning after another recalled tumble dryer catches fire

A smoke alarm saved homeowners after a recalled tumble dryer caught fire last night.

Firefighters were called at 7.02pm yesterday to a home in Goring.

The blaze damaged the first floor of the home but there were no reported injuries.

Watch Commander Darren Wickings said: “Thankfully a working smoke alarm alerted the owners almost immediately to the fire and they were able to escape quickly, along with their pets.

“Please ensure your smoke alarm is working.”

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the fire involved one of the tumble dryer models involved in a recent product recall due to safety concerns.

First announced in November 2015, the recall covers Hotpoint, Indesit, Swan, Proline and Creda tumble dryers manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015.

Members of the public who believe they have one of these appliances are advised to stop using it immediately.

Click here for more information about the affected appliances and the safety risks, and for information on how to get a free visit from an engineer to fix it.