Walkers to cover 60km for children’s charity

Six employees from a Steyning-based business firm are set to take part in the gruelling 60km Just Walk event to raise money for children’s charity Rockinghorse.

Brad Bessant, Simon Armes, Verity Lacey, Laura Vickers, Hayley Bulman and Jasmine Pentecost from Russell New – the business and, tax and charity advisers – will hike across the scenic hills of the South Downs National Park, starting and ending at Goodwood Racecourse.

The event will start at 6.30am on Saturday, May 13, and is expect to last approximately 20 hours.

The first set of 60km walkers are likely to return to Goodwood Racecourse at 2am on Sunday, May 14th.

Other teams will also be competing during the day with 10km, 20km, 30km, and 40km events also on offer.

Mark Cummins, a partner from Russell New, said: “We are fully aware of the wonderful work Rockinghorse has done over the past 50-years and, given the significance of this year to the charity, we wanted to do our bit by way of a thank you.

“I know that people in the office have been personally effected and supported by Rockinghorse so events such as Just Walk is the least we can do to help. The whole firm would like to wish our team luck for what should be a challenging yet enjoyable event.”

Rockinghorse, which is celebrating its 50th year, is Russell New’s 2017 charity of the year, meaning various fundraising initiatives will be held over the course of the 12 months.

Rockinghorse is a Brighton-based charity which has been supporting children for 50-years. It provides additional resources to improve healthcare services for sick children and babies and is also the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital where it raises money for life-saving and cutting-edge medical equipment.

It also supports the Trevor Mann Baby Unit (TMBU) based at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and its sister site, the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

To support the Russell New team please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Russell-New2017