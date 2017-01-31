Walk of Shame show in Brighton

Comedian Eleanor Conway takes her debut stand-up show Walk of Shame on a nationwide tour taking in Brighton’s Komedia on Friday, February 3.

Spokeswoman Helen O’Brien said: “Ferocious clubber and party girl Eleanor Conway has always been a woman of extremes; she partied around the world as a music journalist, ran off to Asia to work for the triads, made hard-core porn and Tinder’d her way through most of London… Now sober from alcohol and substances, she’s failing to find moderation and meaning. Walk of Shame is about sex, sobriety, Sambuca and the modern addict that lies within us all.

“Eleanor is a Comedy Store King Gong finalist and has been performing stand-up since 2014. An experienced music presenter, she’s interviewed everyone from 50 Cent to Justin Bieber and spent her 20s cavorting round the world for Ministry of Sound and Virgin Music. An experienced MC and host, she can regularly be seen crowd-surfing in a corset at some of the UK’s biggest festivals including several stints hosting the William’s Green Stage at Glastonbury Festival in front of thousands of revellers.”

