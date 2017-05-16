Walk for Wadars success

Dozens of dogs and their two-legged companions took part in Walk for Wadars on Sunday and raised around £2,000 for the charity in the process.

Canine participants included ex-Wadars dogs Pip, a chihuahua that came into the charity when pregnant, and previously severely overweight beagle Bailey, having lost 18kg in the year since adoption.

Operations manager Tracy Cadman said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part. Despite rain first thing, the sun came out in time for the event and we had glorious sunshine.

“We were even joined by stormtrooper Gavin West, who walked the whole route in costume.

“I’d also like to thank our volunteers who helped to run the event, as well as Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm for donating the very popular doggy goodie bags.”

Money raised will help to fund the charity’s wildlife rescue and pet rehoming services in Worthing and the surrounding areas, from Shoreham to Littlehampton.

The Coach and Horses in Clapham also donated a meal for two for the adult raising the most sponsorship, while Sainsbury’s donated the prize for the child raising the most.