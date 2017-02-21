Wailers help raise the roof at museum

The Wellington Wailers, the well-known Shoreham sea shanty crew, drew a capacity crowd at the Marlipins Museum on Friday night.

The rip-roaring concert helped to raise funds for the restoration of the Shoreham museum’s roof.

The first half of the performance was a lecture on the history of sea shanties.

The talk, supported by a slide show, depicted the hard life of the men serving on board square-riggers and the importance of the shanty man, with snatches of the shanties being sung by the Wailers in between.

During the break, the audience enjoyed a fish and chip supper with hot punch and the lucky winners collected their raffle prizes, which included meals for two at The Old Tollgate restaurant and Brio, whiskey, wines and one year’s free entry for two adults and up to four children to the museum, plus half-price to all the Sussex Archaeological Society sites and other delights.

Liza McKinney said: “The Friends of Marlipins Museum wish to thank the givers very much indeed for their generosity to this vital cause if we are to preserve this iconic 12th century building.”

The entertainment continued with the Wailers singing a host of rousing sea shanties and the audience readily joined in the choruses.

The Wailers last appeared at the museum a year ago, performing a similar gig to a sell-out audience, and once again it was a resounding success.

Liza added: “The Friends would also like to thank the Herald newspapers for their appeal on our behalf for volunteers to be custodians to keep our museum open to visitors – 11 lovely people have come forward to save the day.

“Your appeal did it for us – a mighty big thank you.”

