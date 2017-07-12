Search
Volunteers challenge stigma as foodbank use in Shoreham rises

Shoreham foodbank volunteers Kathy Tomlinson, Sarah Measor and Peter Lockwood

The number of people using the foodbank in Shoreham has risen by 10 per cent over the last year – a trend volunteers expect will continue.

The Herald spoke to project leader Sarah Measor about how the foodbank helps people in crisis.