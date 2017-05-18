Search
VIDEO: Young Shoreham musicians get ready for Wild Life festival

Almost 100 talented young musicians are busy rehearsing ahead of taking to the stage at Wild Life festival in June.

This year will be the third time the Shoreham Allstars have performed at the airport-based festival.

Shoreham Allstars are busy rehearsing

