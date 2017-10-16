VIDEO: Worthing seafront looks eerie as the sky goes dark

On what was supposed to be a balmy Indian summer's day, there was an unexpected twist in the weather tale.

Instead of the bright sunny skies that had been forecast, a Saharan dust storm caused it to get windy and the sky to go yellow and then dark.

VIDEO: Worthing seafront dark sky

This video was taken on Worthing seafront at around 2.45pm as the clouds rolled in and it started to get dark.

See a video taken just 15 minutes later, at around 3pm, when the sky was almost completely dark here

And find out why the sky is dark here