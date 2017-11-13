VIDEO: Shoreham unites to remember the fallen

Shoreham remembered all those who lost their lives in armed conflicts, with a number of events during the weekend.

A wreath laying service took place at the war memorial in East Street, Shoreham, on Saturday, November 11 while on Remembrance Sunday a parade and service was held, organised by the Shoreham branch of the Royal British Legion.

DM17111402a.jpg Shoreham remembrance parade. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171211-225049008

The parade started at the Shoreham Centre, before marching down Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St Mary De Haura in Church Street.

Following a service at the church and a wreath laying ceremony, the parade re-assembled in Lower East Street, marching past and saluting the war memorial, before returning to Pond Road.

DM17111389a.jpg Shoreham remembrance parade. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171211-225028008

