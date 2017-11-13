VIDEO: Shoreham unites to remember the fallen

Shoreham remembered all those who lost their lives in armed conflicts, with a number of events during the weekend.
A wreath laying service took place at the war memorial in East Street, Shoreham, on Saturday, November 11 while on Remembrance Sunday a parade and service was held, organised by the Shoreham branch of the Royal British Legion.
The parade started at the Shoreham Centre, before marching down Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St Mary De Haura in Church Street.
Following a service at the church and a wreath laying ceremony, the parade re-assembled in Lower East Street, marching past and saluting the war memorial, before returning to Pond Road.
For pictures, pick up Thursday’s (November 16) newspaper.
