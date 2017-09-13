VIDEO: Shoreham bungalow fire confirmed as accidental

A fire in a Shoreham bungalow, which 16 firefighters tackled for more than two hours yesterday afternoon, was started accidentally, the fire service has confirmed.

An investigation into the fire in Kingston Close Shoreham yesterday (Tuesday, September 12), found the cause to be 'electrical', a spokesman said.

A firefighter at the scene

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1.50pm and used 16 breathing apparatus, three jets, two high pressure hose reels and two triple extensions ladders to put out the flames.

The fire was extinguished by 4.11pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Damage was caused to 75 per cent of the ground floor and 100 per cent of the roof space of the building, which is under renovation.

There was no one inside at the time, the spokesman said.