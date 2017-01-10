VIDEO: Railway station a ‘ghost town’ on strike day

Our photographer, Eddie Mitchell, captured Worthing railway station looking like a ‘ghost town’ earlier this morning (January 10).

Not a person was is in sight at the railway station, which is usually home to crowds of commuters.

Today marks the first of three days of strikes planned by Southern train drivers.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF is also due to walkout on Wednesday and Friday as part of a dispute with Govia Thameslink Railway over the introduction of driver-only operation on Southern services.

No Southern trains will run but Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will be in operation, while the rail operator is organising 200 coaches/buses each day to provide road links for essential travel from nine Southern stations.

However it is advising passengers that capacity on the buses will be limited and journey times will take much longer.

Ticket acceptance on other operators’ transport has been put in place (full list on www.southernrailway.com).

Have you been affected by the strikes today? If so, get in touch and tell us your story via news@worthingherald.co.uk.

