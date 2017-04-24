VIDEO: Major fire in Littlehampton

A house in Littlehampton was on fire for more than five hours last night.

The fire service was called at 6.30pm on Sunday, April 23, to reports of a blaze at a property in Pier Road.

Fire Pier Road, Littlehampton. Pictures and video by Eddie Mitchell

A crew from Littlehampton was first on the scene but immediately requested more assistance, and at its height eight pumps were in attendance.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 23.59pm, according to a spokesman from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, who said there were no reports of anyone injured.

Fire officers remained on the scene overnight and an investigation has now begun.

More to follow.

