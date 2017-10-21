VIDEO: Iconic 90-year-old steam train rolls through Worthing

A 90-year-old steam engine has passed through much of Sussex today, giving residents a chance to glimpse a piece of history.

The Royal Scot locomotive travelled from London Victoria to Bognor Regis this morning.

Heading south down the main line to Brighton – the route of the famous Brighton Belle – the train made stops at Haywards Heath and Preston Park.

Making its way along the coastal rail line, the locomotive also stopped at Shoreham, Worthing and West Worthing among other stations before arriving at Bognor Regis.